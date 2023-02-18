Oppenheimer Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $60.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

