Oppenheimer Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $60.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.59.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.