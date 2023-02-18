Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $23.97 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

