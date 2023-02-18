Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
OEC stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 2,013,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
