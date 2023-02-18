Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 9.9 %

OEC stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 2,013,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.