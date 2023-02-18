Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OR opened at C$17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.27. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,352,670.54. Insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 over the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

