PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $69.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of PCAR opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

