Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

