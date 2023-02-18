Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
