Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

