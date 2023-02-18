Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $878.44 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015029 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
