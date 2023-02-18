Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $880.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015046 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000138 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
