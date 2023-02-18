Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,812 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paya were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Paya by 48.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paya by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 0.36.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

