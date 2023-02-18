Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 56,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 100,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Pembridge Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

Insider Activity at Pembridge Resources

In other Pembridge Resources news, insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,369.99).

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

