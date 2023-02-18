Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
