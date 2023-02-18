Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €160.20 ($172.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 12-month high of €220.00 ($236.56). The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
Recommended Stories
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.