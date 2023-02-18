Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €160.20 ($172.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 12-month high of €220.00 ($236.56). The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.