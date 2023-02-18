Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 21,751 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.52% of Equifax worth $109,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:EFX opened at $211.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
