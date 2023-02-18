Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 21,751 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.52% of Equifax worth $109,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $211.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.