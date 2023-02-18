Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 331,515 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $96,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Illumina Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $211.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

