Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 468,068 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.33% of Seagen worth $84,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

