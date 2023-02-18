Pictet Asset Management SA Has $117.20 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,468 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $117,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABT opened at $106.74 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.