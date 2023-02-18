Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $101,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

