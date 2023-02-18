Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,511 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,877,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.00 and its 200-day moving average is $526.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.