Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells $117,051.80 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $117,051.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,116.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pixelworks

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXLW. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

