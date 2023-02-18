PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PMVP stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

