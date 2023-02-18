Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 824,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

