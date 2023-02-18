PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 7,645,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.