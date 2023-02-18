Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. 1,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

