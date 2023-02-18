Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
