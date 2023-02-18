Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.