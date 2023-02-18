Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

