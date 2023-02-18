Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $64.76 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after purchasing an additional 615,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

