Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $64,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

