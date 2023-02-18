ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading 7.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.08. 52,133,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8,839.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 244,700 shares during the period.

