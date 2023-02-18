Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 1.9%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. 439,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 753,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Activity at Protalix BioTherapeutics
In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.