Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 1.9%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. 439,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 753,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Protalix BioTherapeutics

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.