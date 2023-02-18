Prudential PLC Acquires 1,397 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $269.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.28.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

