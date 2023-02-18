Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $347.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $402.87.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

