Prudential PLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.54 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.