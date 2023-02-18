Prudential PLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in 3M by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in 3M by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 439,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

