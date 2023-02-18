Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

