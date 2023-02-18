Prudential PLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.15.

NYSE:DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.55. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.