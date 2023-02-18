Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

