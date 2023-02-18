Prudential PLC Purchases 5,431 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

