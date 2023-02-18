Prudential PLC Purchases 645 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Block by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 416,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Block by 1.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Block by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,777,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 17.0% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $75.02 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67, a PEG ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.