Prudential PLC Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 64.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,098.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,916.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,487.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,500.00. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.