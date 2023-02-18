Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,423 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

