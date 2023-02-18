Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.82.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

