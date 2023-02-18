Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,576 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,612,000 after purchasing an additional 993,218 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,575 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $77,149,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

