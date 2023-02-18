Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $33,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $439.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.93 and a 200-day moving average of $418.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

