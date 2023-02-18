Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $44,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.