Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

