Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VGT opened at $360.52 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.