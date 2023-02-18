PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Down 7.5%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 25,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 58,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.