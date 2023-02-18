Pundi X (New) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $128.10 million and $10.32 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50451451 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,673,997.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

