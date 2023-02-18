Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

PMM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

